Affectionate friend or something more? Michelle Williams had a happy look on her face this week as she was photographed cozily strolling in her Brooklyn neighborhood with director Cary Fukunaga, who earned critical raves with his recent adaptation of "Jane Eyre."

While the actress' rep didn't respond to our request for comment on the rumored coupling, the placement of the filmmaker's arm around the actress' waist, not to mention her smile, would seem to indicate they're enjoying each other's company.

The sighting comes a little less than two months after a British tabloid claimed that Michelle's ex director beau, Spike Jonze, was trying to woo her back following the fizzling of their year-long romance in the summer of 2009.

Williams, 30, has admitted the romance was doomed because she was grieving the January 2008 death of Heath Ledger, the father of her 5-year-old daughter, Matilda.

"The timing was impossible," she sighed to Vogue in late 2009. "I thought falling in love again was the only thing that was going to save me from the pain. This erroneous idea: It just makes things more complicated."

Michelle, who has denied reports linking her to "Blue Valentine" leading man Ryan Gosling, has acknowledged that there are times when it would be nice to have a significant other, like, for instance, when trying to stay warm and dry in the great outdoors.

"Something that makes me wish I had a boyfriend: I took Matilda [camping] once and tried to pitch a tent," she told People earlier this year. "We were on a slope and slid into a corner."

