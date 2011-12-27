For years, we've been urging Lindsay Lohan to experience the joys of a quiet, mellow night spent at home, perhaps while sipping a cup of hot cocoa and reading a Jane Austen novel. Now, in what can only be classified as a Christmas miracle, she may be about to take our advice.

TMZ and Gossip Cop report that the recidivist, Playboy-posing starlet, 25, has turned down several lucrative hosting offers for New Year's Eve, opting instead to ring in 2012 at home with a few friends.

The reason? Seems Linds doesn't want to undo the surprising progress she's made with her probation in recent weeks. Plus, she rightly figures partying into the wee hours won't help her attempts to rehab her image as a club-hopping train wreck.

Lohan, who reportedly pocketed close to a million bucks for baring her lady bits for Hugh Hefner (less the $10,000 stolen from her purse in Hawaii), probably could have landed a hefty appearance fee for counting down the final seconds of 2011.

You'll recall that it was just a few months ago that LiLo was trading stilted dialogue with a puppet to earn some extra cash.

One celeb who is taking advantage of a big-money New Year's Eve appearance offer: Kim Kardashian, who is rumored to be receiving $600,000 to host the festivities at hot spot Tao in Las Vegas.

