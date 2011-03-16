By Kat Giantis

For Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, it was just a routine night out at the movies. For a group of small-town Twi-Hards, it was a night they will be talking (and tweeting) about for a long time to come.

The "Twilight" honeys apparently had Tuesday evening off from filming "Breaking Dawn" in Squamish, British Columbia, so they hit the local theater to see "Red Riding Hood," the Amanda Seyfried-starring werewolf yarn directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who helmed the first "Twilight" flick.

Robsten, dressed in their standard jeans and hoodies, were reportedly sans entourage or security, and as they were leaving, several fans approached and asked for pictures. As usual, the stars obliged, although, as usual, one of them was more comfortable with the price-of-fame process than the other.

"They were alone," tweeted one photo-sharing female fan. "He was nice. She was just awkward. Didn't really wanna take photos."

(If you look closely at the pic on the left, you can see Stewart's eyes peeking out from beneath her hood as she stands behind Pattinson's right shoulder.)

K.Stew, she was quick to add, was also "nice," and pointed out that her "personality and body language" appeared a lot like her "Twilight" alter ego Bella, which we assume means she bites her lip a lot and stares contemplatively at her bloodsucking boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the fan's buddy, who got a one-on-one snapshot with the actress (click through to see it), thought she might have been in a "bad mood."

"They were both quiet, seemed tired," he tweeted. "But it was cool they still took pics with some of us."

Despite her ostensible awkwardness and crankiness, Stewart, who was surrounded by friends and bodyguards while dining out with Pattinson on March 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia, seemingly still offered hugs and hellos to anyone who asked.

That should be reassuring to Jodie Foster, who played Kristen's mom in 2002's "Panic Room." The Oscar winner tells the Hollywood Reporter that she sees herself in her former on-screen daughter.

"She's not comfortable in life being a big, externally emotional person, beating her chest, crying every five minutes," explains Foster. "I felt she was such an intelligent technician, so interested in camera -- I thought that would translate to other things."

