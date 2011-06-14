They were just like Romeo and Juliet, if Romeo had been a lady-killing octogenarian and Juliet liked to pose nekkid. Now, tragedy has struck the planned weekend wedding of Hugh Hefner, 85, and Crystal Harris, 25.

"The wedding is off," Hef tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Crystal has had a change of heart."

TMZ says the would-be bride has beat a hasty retreat from the Playboy Mansion and called off Saturday's ceremony. No word on whether the 300 or so invited guests have been told to return their gravy boats and gift baskets of Viagra.

Sources deep inside the Grotto claim the May-Paleolithic-era lovebirds had a "nasty argument" over the phone last weekend, which prompted Crystal to cancel the reportedly prenup-free vow-swap on Tuesday morning and exit the Mansion.

"The split was a mutual decision," Harris's manager tells People, "and the two remain good friends."

The nixed nuptials coincidentally come just as Harris releases her debut single, "Club Queen," and new Funny or Die video, which features helpful hints for hot chicks dating older men.

So, are these crazy kids trying to build anticipation for their aisle-walk, which had been scheduled to air next month on Lifetime, or could it be that the six-decade age difference actually posed a problem?

"There are two mistakes one can make along the road to truth," Harris tweeted Monday night, "not going all the way, and not starting."

But is that bit of philosophizing related to whispers that she's taken up with Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw? "Entertainment Tonight" says Crystal and Jordan are now dating, and he was the one who convinced her to put the kibosh on the wedding.

The two were first linked in March, when Life & Style spied record producer Jordan kissing Crystal's shoulder and trying to hold her hand (the one with her massive engagement ring) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. A Playboy rep insisted it was just a "business relationship."

Hef, who popped the question last Christmas with a ring nestled in a "Little Mermaid"-themed music box, has certainly been gung-ho about tying the knot for the third time (his first divorce came in 1959), insisting he and Crystal have tons in common.

"Yes, there's a certain 'student-teacher' quality to our relationship, but surrounding myself with young people helps keep me younger," he recently told the London Telegraph. "Plus, you know, you reach a point where you think, 'Maybe it's time to settle down.'"

The stacked-blonde-loving icon insists he's "totally capable of being a good husband. I can be devoted, sensitive …"

When asked if he can also be faithful, he responds in the affirmative, but with a caveat.

"Absolutely. I do think that monogamy's … possible," says Hef. "I just don't think it's the natural way of things."

