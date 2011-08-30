Prince William may have settled into domestic bliss with Kate Middleton, but his little brother, Prince Harry, continues to party on. And when the ginger-topped spare heir parties, we all win.

Over the weekend, Harry, 26, dove fully clothed into a swimming pool while cutting loose at a nightclub on the Croatian island of Hvar.

Before taking the plunge, a barefoot Harry, who was dressed down in jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt and a baseball cap, showed off his boogying skills, which appear to rival those of Elaine from "Seinfeld."

"Harry's dancing wasn't great," an onlooker tells the London Sun. "In fact it was embarrassing."

And a little clumsy. Seems he lost his balance while hoofing on the edge of the pool and decided to jump in.

"Everyone thought it was really funny, and Harry was laughing his head off," relays another bystander. "He was soaked to the skin but he didn't care. He loved being the center of attention."

Especially when his antics attracted a couple of "gorgeous models," a blonde and a brunette. Harry obligingly posed for pictures with them.

The London Daily Mail says the prince, who is reportedly flying solo after a brief entanglement with blue-blooded underwear model Florence Brudenell-Bruce, arrived in Croatia with pals via a low-priced trip on EasyJet.

Word is, he was on a short break from his Apache helicopter pilot training, which will take him to the United States later this year.

"Prince Harry is on holiday and enjoying himself," a "royal source" tells the Daily Mirror. "He has worked hard at his training so far this year and is having a break to relax."

