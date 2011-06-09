It must be quite a rush driving a $1.5 million sports car, but rapper Flo Rida might have been feeling more than just the need for speed when he was pulled over by police in Miami Beach during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Multiple outlets report that he was arrested and charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license while behind the wheel of a red and black 2008 Bugatti.

"He had a blood alcohol level of .185, which is well over the legal limit," a police department spokesman tells People (the legal limit in Florida is .08, so you do the math).

Flo Rida, nee Tramar Dillard, was "driving erratically" and repeatedly swerving between lanes when a cop told him to stop, according to the police report. CNN says he slowed down but continued to drive for two more blocks, even though the officer switched on his emergency lights and air horn.

When the officer noticed Flo's red eyes (still visible in the mug shot), slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath, a field sobriety test was administered.

The rapper, 31, did not pass.

"I can't do this," he reportedly told the officer after his second try. "I don't think I can walk a straight line. I had a few drinks. Let's do another test. I live on the other side of the bridge. I can make it home."

The cops weren't on board with that idea. And the sizable crowd that gathered during Flo's stop didn't sway them, either.

TMZ, which has photos of Flo's pre-arrest partying, reports several onlookers tried "to get officers to let him go. Some individuals were offering to drive [Flo] home."

Instead, police ran a check on his license and discovered it was suspended in early May over an unpaid traffic fine.

