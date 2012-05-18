Raven-Symone says her private life is just that: private. On Friday, the actress, 26, responded to speculation sparked by a National Enquirer story that claims she's dating "America's Next Top Model" participant AzMarie Livingston.

"I'm living my PERSONAL life the way I'm happiest," she tweeted. "I'm not one, in my 25 year career, to disclose who I'm dating. and I shall not start now."

What's more, says the former "Cosby Show" cutie-pie, "My sexual orientation is mine, and the person I'm dating to know. I'm not one for a public display of my life."

However, continues Raven, "That is my right as a HUMAN BEing whether straight or gay. To tell or not to tell. As long as I'm not harming anyone."

The Enquirer contends that her family is "furious" because she's supposedly cohabitating with Livingston.

"She's at a point now where she doesn't care what her family thinks, and she's in love with AzMarie," a source alleges to the tab. "She feels her parents are still trying to treat her like she's a kid, and she's told them she's going to do what she wants."

But based on how she's handling the rumor mill, Raven-Symone is all grown up and knows her mind.

"I am a light being made from love," she said. "And my career is the only thing I would like to put on display, not my personal life. Kisses!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL AND MSN:

Raven and other fashion victims

Raven steps up in 'Sister Act'