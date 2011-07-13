Hollywood's random romance generator has apparently been hard at work cranking out a potential new couple. Us Weekly reports Renee Zellweger enjoyed a day out at Disneyland with none other than Uncle Jesse himself, John Stamos.

Say it with us: Have mercy.

On Monday, eyewitnesses spotted the sylphlike Oscar winner, 42, and the once mullet-adorned "Full House" star, 47, "having a great time laughing and dancing as they walked from one ride to another."

Zellweger was "in great spirits, giggling, happy, seemed to be super-excited. And John was making her laugh. Very charming," adds Lainey Gossip.

They "looked really close and both very happy" while attempting to make a stealthy tour of the Happiest Place on Earth, says the Us spy, who points out that Renee was so nondescript that a group of excited Stamos fans (yes, there are such things, and they are apparently legion) didn't ID her.

Instead, they asked her to document their momentous encounter with the small-screen staple for posterity.

"We recognized him immediately and asked him for a picture," recounts the Stamos fan. "We actually didn't recognize her until they were leaving, and she handed my phone back to us!"

Still, they "were both very nice!" gushes the onlooker. "She was definitely more shy."

Zellweger and Stamos encountered another gaggle of fans outside Splash Mountain. And once again, they were all over Uncle Jesse but ignored Bridget Jones, who, to her credit, gamely snapped another photo.

"She struggled a little bit trying to get a picture," says the source. "We didn't even recognize it was Renee until later!"

While the pair's romantic status remains unclear, a Zellweger insider tells Celebuzz, "They have been friends for many years."

Renee is known to be an equal-opportunity dater. Before her two-year romance with Bradley Cooper crashed and burned in March, she went on a few dates with Paul McCartney, had a year-plus relationship with Jack White, a brief (and annulled) marriage to Kenny Chesney and a short entanglement with Jim Carrey.

Stamos has been playing the field since his five-year marriage to Rebecca Romijn fizzled in 2004, although last year he was rumored to be getting serious with Pilates instructor Leah Marsh.

