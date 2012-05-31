At 24, Rihanna is rich, famous, gorgeous and interested in having fun. A guy in similar circumstances would be applauded for playing the field, especially if he had a deeply dysfunctional and abusive ex in his past.

But RiRi has received more than her share of nasty name-calling over her personal life, most recently from rage-prone former flame Chris Brown, who appeared to take a thinly veiled dig at her in his remix of Kanye West's "Way Too Cold." And she should probably brace for another round of insults now that she's once again being linked to rapper and sometime collaborator Drake.

On the heels of a report that the chanteuse spent some quality time over Memorial Day weekend hanging out with bad-boy NBA player J.R. Smith in Miami comes word from Us Weekly that she also looked "hot and heavy" with Drake while partying Sunday night at hot spot LIV at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

"Rihanna was all over Drake this weekend," says an eyewitness of the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in 2009. "They were holding hands and dancing all close on the dance floor."

Their apparent hot and heaviness happened on the same evening she was seen in the company of Smith, who reportedly also cozied up to the singer at a New York club earlier this month.

But a Rihanna source insists that she remains unattached, pooh-poohing to Us, "She's not 'dating' Drake or anybody. She's single."

Not that she much cares about the rumors. "They can say whateva, ima do whateva," RiRi tweeted on Wednesday, along with her new topless cover for Esquire UK.

You'll recall that it was right around this time last year that Rihanna and Drake set off reunion rumblings after TMZ spied them making out at a Montreal club.

"They are definitely attracted to each other," a source told the New York Post at the time. "But she's all about her career, and he wants to date around."

Either way, RiRi has long been reluctant to put a label on their relationship.

"We weren't really sure what it was," she admitted during a 2010 interview. "I definitely was attracted to Drake, but I think it is what it is, like what it was. We didn't want to take it any further. It was a really fragile time in my life, so I just didn't want to get too serious with anything or anyone at that time."

Drake, for his part, downplayed the possibility of a rekindled flame, telling Us late last year, "It's always love [between us], though. We're all young and we're all busy. That's like, that's talk for a few years from now."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

RiRi's skimpiest and sexiest beach looks

Drake's Disney date with Tyra

Rihanna on Chris Brown breakup: 'That was my liberation'

Cheryl Cole: We should forgive Chris Brown