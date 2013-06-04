Last time we checked in with Bradley Cooper, he was enjoying the 20-year-old charms of British model Suki Waterhouse. But the former Sexiest Man Alive, 38, raised eyebrows over the weekend in Washington, D.C., by apparently breaking bread with someone other than the dewy beauty.

With his terrifyingly permed hair newly cropped, Cooper surfaced Sunday at Georgetown eatery The Tombs, where he was spotted "tucked into a back booth with a possible new girlfriend," according to the Washingtonian. He apparently dined a deux with a lady named Alex, although such minor details as her age and hair color appear to have escaped the eyewitness's attention.

One thing the spy did notice: B.Coop left a really big tip. So, was it a friend? (He did go to college in the area.) Publicist? Co-worker, a la his brunch date in April with Rachel McAdams? Time will tell.

In the meantime, the actor made a big impression on Vice President Joe Biden on Monday at the White House-set National Conference on Mental Health, a subject that earned him an Oscar nomination in "Silver Linings Playbook."

"I just want you to know, he caused me great pain recently," Biden told the audience. Seems his 12-year-old granddaughter is a Cooper fan, and during a recent trip to Brazil with the veep, she learned the star was staying in the same hotel.

"She said, 'Pop, you're his friend, right?'" Biden recalled. 'Pop, you ought to call him. ... We have a very big suite. You should have him down like you do other people! Like presidents and things!'"

While Biden had met with Cooper earlier this year on the issue of mental health, he didn't extend an invite, a decision that left his young relation very unhappy.

"Well, Bradley, somehow, we're going to have to make up for this. You owe me!" he laughed. "My standing with my granddaughter has plummeted."

As for Cooper, he told the crowd that his appearance at the conference was an "accident," but a positive one.

"It's not that I didn't know about mental illness," he explained of his knowledge base before playing a character suffering from bipolar disorder in "Silver Linings Playbook." "I think it's just that I just didn't see it as a part of my own life. ... It was really as if a veil had been lifted. I realized that people that I knew, people that I loved and cared about, they were coping with this in silence."

Watch his full remarks here.

