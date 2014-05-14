She's a pop culture icon who hasn't aged since 1985; he's a former Olympic gold medalist-turned-reality star with his plastic surgeon seemingly on speed dial. But are Cher and Bruce Jenner a match made in time-turning heaven?

So claims In Touch, which purports that Cher, 67, and Bruce, 64, have been "friend since the '70s" but recently started "texting and talking nonstop" and have "grown extremely close."

Oh, and it's supposedly "irking" Kris Jenner that her estranged husband is "finding life after love -- thanks to Cher." (Yeah, go ahead and groan. We did.)

According to the tab, Kris "hasn't completely given up on her marriage to Bruce yet, so she sees Cher as a threat."

Alas, much as we'd like to see this highly dubious rumor pan out (perhaps with a duet of "I've Got You, Babe" thrown in during a very special episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"), it's not to be.

Cher's rep tells Gossip Cop that she "doesn't even know Bruce Jenner."

