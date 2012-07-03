That didn't take long. A little more than a week after word broke that Eva Longoria had once again parted ways with Eduardo Cruz, she's being linked to someone new (and considerably younger). In Touch claims the actress, 37, is surreptitiously seeing 25-year-old New York Jets star Mark Sanchez, citing "three top-secret dates."

The first outing reportedly occurred June 4 at a supermarket near the NFL player's New Jersey home. The following day, Eva was supposedly spied disguised in a blond wig while "laughing and having a great time" with Sanchez and some pals at New York's Hotel Griffou.

The mag says the pair also enjoyed a recent jaunt to the Caribbean. "It looks like they're testing the waters," speculates a source.

That timeline might raise a few eyebrows, given that Longoria was snapped locking lips with Spanish crooner Cruz on June 17, two weeks after she was purportedly spotted shopping for food with Sanchez.

The official word to Wonderwall from Eva's rep: "We do not comment on the personal lives of our clients."

The actress began dating Penelope's little brother in February 2011, just a few months after she split from NBA hubby Tony Parker after three years of marriage.

Sanchez briefly dated Jamie-Lynn Sigler in early 2010. Earlier this year, he was rumored to be hot and heavy with nubile Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton.

