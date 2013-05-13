Does the Khaleesi have a soft spot for men who have hosted the Oscars? The New York Post hints that "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke has rebounded from Seth "We Saw Your Boobs" MacFarlane with James Franco, whose narcoleptic turn as Anne Hathaway's co-host in 2011 was roundly mocked.

On Saturday, the actor was seen squiring Daenerys Targaryen around an art fair on Manhattan's Randall's Island.

"They were looking quite friendly!" enthuses a spy.

But was it a date or just a work meeting? Clarke recently signed on to play a stripper in Franco's big-screen adaptation of "The Garden of Last Days," which he will direct and co-star in.

Franco, 35, was most recently linked to his 23-year-old "Spring Breakers" co-star Ashley Benson. Clarke, 26, split with MacFarlane in March, ostensibly over troubles related to their long-distance relationship.

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

How the stars celebrated Mother's Day

RiRi and more fashion offenders

All the stars at the Met gala