Has Cupid taken aim at two of Hollywood's most eligible rising stars? Rumors are a-flying that newly single hotties Bradley Cooper and Olivia Wilde looked thisclose following Monday's New York screening of "The Hangover Part II."

"Olivia was Bradley's date," a spy tells Life & Style, which has pics of them confabbing at the afterparty. "He was always taking her hand or putting his hand on her lower back. It was really sweet. He took care of her all night. … They were definitely together."

The pretty pair appeared "very cozy," adds People, which says Cooper, 36, and Wilde, 27, "would touch each other to get a point across" during their booth-set tête-à-tête. Seems she even felt relaxed enough to rest her hand on his leg.

Us points out that the actress sat with her arm draped across the back of Bradley's seat during their "intimate conversation" (the draped-arm move is a classic for a reason). Oh, and they were quite "flirty."

And although both Bradley and Olivia chatted up other guests, including the actor's January Jones-dissing "Hangover" co-star Zach Galifiankis, they stuck side-by-side all night.

At the end of the evening, they reportedly climbed into a chauffeur-driven SUV with a few pals and headed off to parts unknown.

"They left together at 12:15 a.m.," relays the L&S source. "They seemed really comfortable together."

This was the second sighting of the duo in as many days.

Over the weekend, the New York Post spied them looking close at the "Saturday Night Live" afterparty, where Olivia was also seen hanging out with "just a good pal" Justin Timberlake and his "Friends With Benefits" co-star (and rumored crush), Mila Kunis.

"It looked like Olivia was friendly with Justin, but flirting with Bradley," says a snitch.

Their reps have yet to comment on the reports, but a Wilde source pooh-poohs to Gossip Cop there's "nothing" going on and they're "friends only."

Rumblings of a love connection come a little more than two months after Cooper ended his two-year relationship with Renee Zellweger, allegedly because the career-focused, almost-A-lister wasn't ready to settle down.

Soon after, he was rumored to be back in touch with Jennifer Aniston, two years after their first and only date. Both parties denied the hookup reports.

Wilde, meanwhile, split with her Italian prince hubby, Tao Ruspoli, in February after eight years of marriage.

"The end [of a romance] is not necessarily the tragedy," the actress told Glamour. "Staying in a relationship that is no longer working is the tragedy. Living unhappily -- that's the tragedy."

Wilde was briefly linked to Ryan Gosling in early March after they were spotted on an aquarium date, but the Timberlake talk soon took over.

Olivia and JT have repeatedly insisted they're just friends and sometime co-stars.

