Clearly, George Clooney has a type, and non-leggy Ph.D. candidates need not apply. A little more than a month after the commitment-avoiding A-lister (hey, no judgment) announced his two-year romance with Elisabetta Canalis was kaput, he's being linked to another statuesque looker who can wear the heck out of a bikini.

Life & Style claims that Clooney, 50, has been "getting cozy" with onetime professional wrestler and "Dancing With the Stars" alum Stacy Keibler, 31.

George, who last month denied rumblings that he had a "new girl," has supposedly known Stacy for a while, but it took a mutual pal playing Cupid to bring them together.

"They have a lot of friends in common and run in the same circles," says a source, who stresses that the ostensible romance falls strictly under the summer dalliance category.

"He's enjoying spending time with Stacy, but he just got out of a two-year relationship," explains the snitch. "George isn't ready for anything serious. This fling is purely for fun."

According to the mag, Keibler recently spent time at Clooney's villa in Lake Como, Italy, an apparent visit she seemingly squeezed in during her European jaunt with friends, which she chronicled on Twitter.

"I'm in heaven...," the former WWE star (and cheerleader) tweeted on July 8, a bit of rhapsodizing L&S believes was Clooney-inspired.

But the next day, Stacy was posting from Rome, which is several hundred miles from Lake Como. Then again, she did enthuse, "I am the luckiest girl in the world :) :) :)," so draw your own conclusions.

Keibler, whose five-year relationship with actor Geoff Stults ended last summer, was equally over-the-moon earlier this week, when she gushed, "Life really could not be any better, I'm smiling all day long :)"

Clooney's spokesman was unaware of the so-called "secret hookup," and he tells us the megastar has been busy in recent weeks finishing a movie.

