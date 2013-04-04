Royally rejected: Little girl disses kiss from Prince William

Prince William Duchess Kate

Not every little girl daydreams of being smooched by a handsome prince. In fact, some little girls apparently suspect the prince has a bad case of cooties. And so it was on Thursday in Scotland, where Prince William joined his expectant wife, Duchess Kate, for a meet-and-greet with the public.

Among the crowd was a 4-year-old named Shona Ritchie, who, decked out in her princess finery, asked the heir to the throne for a kiss. But when Prince William bent over to plant a peck on her cheek, she had second thoughts.

"Shona has been up, dressed in her costume since six this morning," her mother tells the London Daily Mirror. "She was so excited to try and meet Wills and Kate. … But as he went to kiss her, Shona buried her head in my shoulder. He gave her an air kiss, but I think he was quite embarrassed when everyone started laughing."

Something tells us Prince Harry would have won her over.

Duchess Kate, dressed in tartan for the occasion, had a little more luck with the tot, earning a flower and a smile.

