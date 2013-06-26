Is yet another star using the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue as a shopping catalog? In Touch claims that Ryan Seacrest is "quietly seeing" model Dominique Piek, who recently ended a two-plus year romance with Chris Pine (the "Star Trek" actor promptly hooked up with a new leggy brunette).

"She and Ryan have been out to dinner together twice in one week recently," says a source, who adds that the busiest man in show business, 38, "gets along really well" with the 27-year-old brunette.

In addition to the age difference, the pair are also slightly mismatched vertically: Piek has at least a couple inches on Seacrest.

Ryan ended his three-year romance with 24-year-old Julianne Hough in March. His rep has yet to respond to our request for comment on the romance rumor.

