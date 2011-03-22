By Kat Giantis

In recent years, Sandra Bullock and Renee Zellweger have both ended up as tabloid roadkill thanks to marriages that crashed and burned (to Jesse James and Kenny Chesney, respectively). So, we're not all that surprised that they would team up to fight a tab's attempts to pit them against each other.

On the heels of Star's recent cover story claiming that Renee was "betrayed" by newly minted ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper after he was supposedly caught "sneaking" around with Sandra, the Oscar winners reportedly met up for some girl talk over the weekend in New York.

According to Us, the tête-à-tête took place at Bullock's SoHo pad, with paparazzi capturing Zellweger entering the building.

For those of you who didn't have time to flip through Star's story while killing time waiting in line at the grocery store, the tab alleges that Cooper was spied leaving a New York hotel on March 5 looking "flustered and unkempt" within minutes of a rumpled Bullock, his co-star in the best-forgotten 2009 flick "All About Steve."

But a source insists to Us that there's no truth to whispers that Bradley cheated on Renee (Star, in an apparent throw-it-out-there-and-see-what-sticks tactic, also contends that he was recently seen "cuddling" with "A-Team" co-star Jessica Biel).

"[Bradley's] career is his No. 1," says the insider. "There will be rumors, but I can guarantee the guy is all business right now."

Besides, a Zellweger confidant adds to PopEater, a visit with Sandra is a two-for-one deal: It provides rumor control and a pep talk.

"If anyone can cheer a person up after a bad breakup, it's Sandra," says the snitch. "After what Sandra went through, you have no right feeling sorry for yourself at all. I can't think of a better medicine than spending an hour or two with Sandy. The way she handled herself with such grace and dignity after her split is an inspiration to us all."

Zellweger, for her part, seems to be handling things just fine. Since calling it quits with Cooper, she's hung out with friends, checked out "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" on Broadway, and caught up on her reading (she was snapped carrying the well-reviewed tome "The Social Animal").

"It's been a rough couple of days for Renee in New York," her pal acknowledges to PopEater, which speculates that the breakup was a result of the actress's desire for a ring -- and Coop's reluctance to commit. "But rather than hide away from the world after nursing her heartache, she decided the best revenge was to dress up and paint the town red."

By the by, this isn't the first time Bullock has faced down swirling tabloid reports with a show of friendliness.

She effectively quashed romance rumors sparked by her New Year's Eve hang-time with Ryan Reynolds by chatting up and hugging Scarlett Johansson at a Golden Globes party in January.

