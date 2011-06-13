Selena Gomez is back in the pink after her recent health scare. On Monday, she tweeted a message to fans, assuring them, "Feeling much better, thank you all for being so understanding," and reminding them to join her that afternoon at a Santa Monica mall as she promotes her forthcoming film, "Monte Carlo."

The starlet, 18, checked into the hospital on Thursday for a severe headache and nausea following an appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Us Weekly blames her symptoms on food poisoning and that old celebrity standby, exhaustion, while TMZ says her overnight hospital stay might have been triggered by "blood pressure issues."

"I was just very malnourished," Gomez told reporters at Monday's mall appearance, "so I was low on iron and exhausted."

Selena was photographed looking pale on a follow-up trip to the hospital on Saturday, and E! News says she underwent tests and checkups.

"She spent the weekend resting and feels stronger," says a confidant. "No more nausea or dizziness."

No word on whether boyfriend Justin Bieber kept her company, although he reportedly skipped plans to cheer on his fellow Canadians, the Vancouver Canucks, at Friday's Stanley Cup Finals.

By the by, don't put much (or anything) into conspiracy theories that Gomez's hospital visit was prompted by a Bieber-spawned bun in the oven. Insiders tell TMZ that the dubious whispers are "totally untrue."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL

Justin introduces Selena to his family

Selena gets death threats

Selena opens up to Teen Vogue

Read more Hot Gossip