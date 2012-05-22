It might be time for Chris Brown's minders to start following him around with a tranquilizer gun. On Saturday night, the tantrum-prone singer saw red while partying with a bevy of young ladies at hot spot Haze in Las Vegas, reports the New York Post.

Brown, 23, apparently didn't appreciate the women relocating en masse to a nearby table after he plied them for a couple hours with several bottles of champagne.

"Brown got visibly upset when the girls moved on to the next table," recounts a spy. "Brown approached the guys in the group [at the next table] and started getting visibly agitated. Brown stood up, and looked like he was about to start a fight when club security stopped him."

The purported warning signs for his bubbling rage, which everyone should take note of and file away, just in case: "He got in the guy's face and was cursing at him, and saying, 'Are these girls with you or with me?' The guy was stunned by it," alleges the onlooker. "Things were close to getting extremely ugly. Then Chris' security and club security escorted him out."

Brown's camp says this version of events is "not true," although a Haze rep tells the paper there was indeed an incident concerning the crooner, adding, "Haze has a zero tolerance policy for violence."

The following night, Chris, who was in Sin City with girlfriend Karrueche Tran, hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to dance around to "Turn Up the Music," a performance that was roundly criticized for his seeming lip-synching.

But it wasn't all bad news. In addition to grabbing dinner with pal Justin Bieber and attending a champagne-fueled afterparty at the Hard Rock Hotel, Brown found a defender in Cheryl Cole, who believes he should be forgiven for that whole beating-Rihanna-to-a-pulp thing.

