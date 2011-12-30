If Britney Spears were the superstitious type, she'd want to make sure her wedding to Jason Trawick bore no similarities to her previous two ceremonies, both of which ended in disaster. That would mean no quickie Las Vegas nuptials, a la her 55-hour, trucker hat-resplendent aisle-walk with Jason Alexander, and no small, down-home vow-swap, a la her union with Kevin Federline.

But that hasn't stopped In Touch from claiming that Brit-Brit will pay homage to her K.Fed knot-tying when she says "I do" with Trawick in a so-called "country wedding."

"She wants a traditional Southern-style wedding with comfort food, surrounded by her family, her two sons [Sean Preston, 6, and Jayden James, 5] and all of her childhood friends, as opposed to a Hollywood wedding," says a source.

That sounds eerily similar to the Louisiana native's 2004 marriage to Federline, an impromptu affair that took place in front of about 20 friends and family.

The bride, in a Monique Lhuillier gown and long veil, carried a rose-filled, lace-bedecked bouquet with "a southern feel" (per People mag), and she described the menu as "country food," with guests chowing down on chicken fingers, ribs, crab cakes and mashed potatoes.

Of course, that shindig did have some personal touches: Before the ceremony, the groomsmen sported tracksuits emblazoned with "Pimp" (or in some cases, "Pimp Daddy").

That was then. Now, the insider tells In Touch, "Britney is taking this marriage really seriously." Which presumably means that guests jonesing for chicken fingers will just have to do without.

