Will Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make it to the altar? Rift rumblings have been a-flying for months, but now conflicting reports have surfaced about the state of their tempestuous romance. Let's start with Us Weekly, which believes their fickle engagement is once again a go after the popster, 20, appeared oh-so-cuddly with the Australian actor, 23, during a May 10 party at her Los Angeles home.

"She was kissing him," relays a spy. "They were definitely back on."

Five days later, her lightbulb engagement ring (read: on and off) was firmly back on her finger as she walked the red carpet at Maxim's Hot 100 party. She also flashed the sizable sparkler at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

"They break up, get back together, repeat," sighs a cynical insider, who predicts, "They will eventually burn out."

The volatile pair have weathered multiple breakups over the course of their nearly four-year romance, and despite the party PDA, the future doesn't look rosy, at least according to Life & Style, which claims Miley and Liam are currently sleeping in separate bedrooms at her estate.

"She stays in the master bedroom and Liam stays in one of the guest rooms," alleges a source. "Sometimes she'll even stay at her parents' [house], which is across the street, with her sister or mom so she doesn't feel alone."

Declares the spy, "The two know it's over … but aren't ready to announce it."

Coincidentally (or not), Cyrus retweeted a message (via Frank Ocean) on Wednesday about bedtime: "It all comes down to the last person you think of at night. They have your heart."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Did Liam's brothers stage an intervention to end engagement?

Liam parties without Miley at Cannes

Miley suffers makeup mishap