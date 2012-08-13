Are things moving a wee bit fast for Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy? A little more than a month after they were first spotted hanging out together, the popster, 22, has plunked down nearly $5 million for a spread near her 18-year-old beau's family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., reports People.

"It's in a beautiful location and right across the street from Conor and the Kennedys," notes a realtor. "It's a beautiful home. She got a nice home, paid fair price. The house was on the market for two to four years."

Originally listed at $14 million, the seven-bedroom, five-bath home overlooks Nantucket Sound and joins a real estate portfolio that includes Swift's moat-inclusive penthouse in Nashville.

The purchase appears to indicate Taylor is throwing her lot in with the Kennedy clan, which she has long admired and became friendly with earlier this year after meeting Conor's grandmother (and her new neighbor), Ethel, at the Sundance Film Festival.

The family matriarch has already extended a warm welcome to the chart-topper, who has apparently helped buoy Conor's spirits in the wake his mother, Mary's, suicide in May amid a bitter divorce from dad Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Taylor has a really generous and positive spirit, and the whole Kennedy family loves her," a source tells the New York Post. "It has been a very difficult time for Conor, losing his mother, and Taylor has great positive energy. She is definitely helping him through this. He is so young and has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, becoming the administrator of his mother's estate. It's a lot of work, but he is smart and reliable, and will stand up to the role."

Swift spent the weekend with Conor in Hyannis Port, where she was photographed in a polka-dot bikini top chatting with RFK Jr.

In a quintessential Kennedy moment, the doll-faced country crooner joined the clan for a game of soccer on the lawn. She also was spotted with Conor at Sunday Mass.

Their together-time on the Cape follows a recent jaunt to Taylor's hometown of Nashville, where her new squeeze may or may not have met her parents.

"Conor has the biggest heart in the world, and Taylor is lovely," his half-sister, Kick, tells the Post. "It's been a tough summer, and I hope he gets to enjoy a little peace now."

