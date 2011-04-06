First dates are tough enough without bringing excessively high expectations to the table. But now the pressure is on for Taylor Swift, whose recent "romantic" dinner a deux with actor Garrett Hedlund gets detailed in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

"It was their first time going out," a source blabs of the pair's "low-key" April 1 meet-up in Swift's hometown of Nashville, where Hedlund, who earned solid reviews for his crooning in "Country Strong," is recording a CD. "They've been emailing for a while, and she hinted they should get together."

The evening began at 8 p.m. and was over a little after midnight, with the "Tron: Legacy" star returning solo to his hotel, perhaps with a silent prayer on his lips that the date wouldn't end up on the confessional chart-topper's next album.

But Swift, 21, apparently still smarting from her brief but tabloid-topping romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, wants to go slowly with Hedlund, 26, says the mag.

"She has actually spent time getting to know Garrett," relays the spy. "He's cute -- and he's into country music! [She] likes that he's a normal guy."

And what of Jake, whom she reportedly had a heart-to-heart with on Oscar night? Seems he's playing the field, too.

Before winging to Europe to promote "Source Code," Gyllenhaal hit an Italian joint in New York last weekend with a "mystery blonde" who "looked like a cross between Rachel McAdams and Taylor Swift," an eyewitness tattles to E! Online.

"Jake was in a dark-blue pullover and jeans, and the girl was wearing a ruffled blouse and jeans," picture-paints the source. "It was a casual meeting in the back corner booth. They were laughing and enjoying each other's company."

RELATED: Taylor's tête-à-tête with Jake, coziness with Chord Overstreet

RELATED: See Taylor and other stars at the ACM Awards

Read more Hot Gossip