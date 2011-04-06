Taylor Swift Drops Hints, Scores Dinner Date With Actor
First dates are tough enough without bringing excessively high expectations to the table. But now the pressure is on for Taylor Swift, whose recent "romantic" dinner a deux with actor Garrett Hedlund gets detailed in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
"It was their first time going out," a source blabs of the pair's "low-key" April 1 meet-up in Swift's hometown of Nashville, where Hedlund, who earned solid reviews for his crooning in "Country Strong," is recording a CD. "They've been emailing for a while, and she hinted they should get together."
The evening began at 8 p.m. and was over a little after midnight, with the "Tron: Legacy" star returning solo to his hotel, perhaps with a silent prayer on his lips that the date wouldn't end up on the confessional chart-topper's next album.
But Swift, 21, apparently still smarting from her brief but tabloid-topping romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, wants to go slowly with Hedlund, 26, says the mag.
"She has actually spent time getting to know Garrett," relays the spy. "He's cute -- and he's into country music! [She] likes that he's a normal guy."
And what of Jake, whom she reportedly had a heart-to-heart with on Oscar night? Seems he's playing the field, too.
Before winging to Europe to promote "Source Code," Gyllenhaal hit an Italian joint in New York last weekend with a "mystery blonde" who "looked like a cross between Rachel McAdams and Taylor Swift," an eyewitness tattles to E! Online.
"Jake was in a dark-blue pullover and jeans, and the girl was wearing a ruffled blouse and jeans," picture-paints the source. "It was a casual meeting in the back corner booth. They were laughing and enjoying each other's company."
RELATED: Taylor's tête-à-tête with Jake, coziness with Chord Overstreet
RELATED: See Taylor and other stars at the ACM Awards
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Aug. 06, 2018 These are our favorite movies about dogs
- Aug. 06, 2018 See which stars married the same person more than once!