A boy never forgets his first breakup with a significantly older woman, and Nick Jonas, 19, should wind up with at least three catchy ditties from his recent split from 27-year-old Delta Goodrem.

The Aussie blonde's rep has announced her parting of ways with the wholesome Disney star by sending out a cliché-filled statement, explaining, "Nick and Delta have decided to mutually end their relationship. At this point in time, they are both focused on their careers as they go on different paths."

Nick, who is currently giving Broadway a go in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," made his public debut with Delta in May 2011, holding hands as they exited a movie in Los Angeles.

Within months, the ex-boyfriend of Miley Cyrus was enjoying a lovey-dovey getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, with his more mature flame, who had recently ended a seven-year relationship with Irish boy-bander Brian McFadden.

"I am in a great place and am very happy," Jonas said in September. Bubbled Goodrem a month later, "I'm really lucky to have such a wonderful person in my life. I'm in a really happy place right now. I feel very blessed."

In December, Nick traveled Down Under to spend time with Delta and her family in Sydney.

Now, says her mouthpiece, "They remain friends and wish each other the best for the future."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Miley gets another tattoo

Long-lasting Hollywood couples