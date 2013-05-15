How do you say "I love you" to the woman who's squeezed out four of your kids? And maybe quell some of those long-burbling divorce rumors while you're at it? If you're Dean McDermott, you do it with a pint-sized disco ball. On Tuesday, Tori Spelling proudly showed off her anniversary gift from her husband: a Neil Lane sparkler with the ability to rotate on her digit.

"Every year he gets Tori a ring to honor a renewal of their vows and this year, their seventh year of marriage, was really important to him. He loves her so much and it had to be special," Lane tells People of the bauble, which features 18k gold and a 150 rose-cut diamonds. "It spins around! It's a diamond ball, a little diamond world, and Tori can spin it on her finger."

Lane then lays it on thick. "Tori and Dean are so interconnected and she is, literally and spiritually, the world to him. I wanted to make a sphere, a world all in diamonds," he kvells. "The spinning movement represents how their worlds revolve around each other. … Dean is very romantic and sentimental, and he totally adores her. The ring represents the significance of their relationship. She rocks his world!"

