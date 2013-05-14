Jennifer Lopez has come a long way from that block in the Bronx. The New York Post reports she's about to cough up $10 million for an estate in the Hamptons.

Word is, J.Lo has spent several years searching for the perfect getaway and finally settled on an "exclusive" and "lush" Water Mill-area mansion.

With eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 8,659 square feet, the custom-designed digs have plenty of room for Jennifer's 5-year-old twins, Max and Emme, along with her surprisingly still-around boyfriend, Casper Smart, and her various minions.

According to the real estate listing, the palatial pad is the "perfect summer retreat with every amenity," including a sauna, steam room, pool and theater.

The property, which Lopez and Smart toured several times with the twins, also affords plenty of privacy since it's situated on three acres and located on a secluded cul-de-sac.

One source describes the hefty price tag as "a bargain" and "a steal," proving once again that the stars aren't just like us.

"It's an amazing, great buy," enthuses the insider.

Meanwhile, Jennifer's ex, Marc Anthony, recently snapped up a $2.5 million Italian villa-style home in Encino, Calif., complete with pool, spa and fountain.

