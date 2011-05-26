"It's going to be royal wedding number two." That's Khloe Kardashian, enthusing to E! News about sister Kim's planned knot-tying with newly minted fiancé Kris Humphries. "I could only imagine Kim having the hugest wedding."

Echoes what we hope is a hyperbole-prone insider to PopEater, "She wants it to be bigger than William and Kate's."

It seems Kim, 30, believes she's "part of an American royal family" (hey, quit snickering) and, as such, she will keep her dress a "huge secret" until the day she walks down the aisle, just like Kate Middleton did.

"The wedding is going to be massive. They are talking about having multiple weddings around the world, all of which will be recorded to air on TV and have hundreds of celebrity guests attending," tattles a snitch. "Kim is not a low key kind of person."

As evidenced by the $2 million, 20-plus-carat engagement ring Kris lowered, presumably by crane, onto Kim's finger after he popped the question via rose petals.

"It's the most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Kim gushes to People of the kiwi-sized sparkler. "It's perfect."

And perfect for the cameras.

"Kris Humphries might not have known what he was getting into. This wedding is going to happen very much in the public eye," a source tells PopEater, which says a spin-off reality show about the wedding planning could be a possibility. "And they will make millions off of it."

Monetizing a marriage is nothing new for the Kardashians.

When Khloe married Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom in a hastily planned September 2009 ceremony (and following an even hastier courtship), she reportedly pocketed major bank from E!, which picked up the tab for the lavish vow-swap.

Will Kim's wedding with her New Jersey Nets beau of six months also be documented for posterity by the network?

"I mean, I would assume it would be," Khloe tells E! Online. "We sell our souls to E!, but that's obviously up to Kim and Kris."

Another revenue stream from the sure-to-be corporate-subsidized-in-exchange-for-promotional-consideration nuptials: the wedding pics.

Forbes anticipates that Kim could land an estimated $2 million for the exclusive domestic rights to the snaps, with another million for international distribution.

All totaled, tabulates PopEater, Kim's trip to the altar could bring in at least $5 million.

"I've always dreamed of a big wedding," the starlet swoons to People, hinting, "I'll probably do something really over-the-top. Super-feminine but still really modern, chic and cool, but it has to have a lot of heart, it has to be all about the family."

And perhaps a teeny bit about the cash and publicity.

