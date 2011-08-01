Every time we think Lindsay Lohan has hit rock bottom, she somehow stumbles into an even lower place.

Case in point: Even though the jail-avoiding onetime actress is still under probation and has fulfilled only a fraction of her court-ordered community service, she apparently partied until 4 a.m. Sunday at the Malibu rental pad of former nemesis-turned-frenemy Paris Hilton.

"Lindsay is an adult. She can make her own decisions. Lindsay didn't drive after leaving Paris' house, which is a good sign," a shot-glass-half-full confidant tells Radar Online. "But, she as someone that is supposed to be in recovery to an addiction to drugs and alcohol, Lindsay shouldn't be partying until the wee hours of the morning."

Lohan was also spotted with Paris (and her newly single little sister, Nicky) on Friday night, a meet-up that ended, as these things often do, with LiLo nearly face-planting in front of the paparazzi.

She later took to Twitter to explain that she was pushed by the shutterbugs.

"Lindsay has been told what she needs to do," adds the concerned source. "Lindsay knows that she must do the community service, but she doesn't seem to be taking [the judge's] warning seriously."

Meanwhile, Lohan's execrable dad, Michael, is also blabbing about his concerns, and he believes her fate now rests with her 17-year-old sister, Ali.

"Ali is literally the only person I know that can help her," Papa Lohan tells Radar. "Right now, all she needs is her family. ... She needs to come home literally and metaphorically. Dina and I are in a much better place to support her in her sobriety."

(Once your eyes stop rolling, we'll continue ...)

"It's sad and very scary what is happening to Lindsay," sighs Michael. "I just want her to get it right."

Speaking of things that are "sad and very scary," it turns out Linds made two ads while under house arrest at her Venice Beach pad. In addition to that low-production value commercial for a penny-auction site, she further debased herself by playing second fiddle to a puppet for Air New Zealand.

In the spot (watch it here), the puffy-lipped, bleach-coiffed starlet chats with a fuzzy, creepy-looking dummy named Rico.

The lowest point among many: Rico pokes fun at her legal problems by giving her jewelry, then mentioning that it's paid for.

Thanks a lot, Air New Zealand: Now we feel sorry for her again. Here's hoping Lindsay at least got to keep the baubles.

