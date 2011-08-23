Samantha Mumba has "Gotta Tell You" some big news: she's engaged!

The 28-year-old Irish singer and beau Torray Scales are planning to tie the knot, the singer's rep tells Us Weekly exclusively. Scales popped the question on June 26 in Newport Beach, Calif.

"It was very romantic and special. We are truly so excited and enjoying this time," Mumba tells Us. "It's the happiest we've both ever been."

The multiplatinum singer-turned-actress' film credits include The Time Machine, Spin the Bottle and Boy Eats Girl.

