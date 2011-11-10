It's Jessica Lowndes like you've never seen her before.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old 90210 actress unveiled her new music video, "I Wish I Was Gay," from her forthcoming debut album.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, "I Wish I Was Gay" shows off Lowndes' sexy side, as she straddles her ex-lover and dances provocatively with a handful of scantily-clad women.

"I've been writing music since I was 9 and playing piano since I was 5, so I can't wait for my album to come out," Lowndes told Us Weekly in April. "I feel like I've had this little secret I've been hiding from people!"

The actress added that her album is "sexy, pop dance music, like Rihanna and Katy Perry."

Tell Us: What do you think of Jessica Lowndes' first music video?

