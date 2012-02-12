Between the festive dress code and eclectic guest list, the stars rarely play it safe on the Grammy Awards red carpet, but in light of Whitney Houston's shocking death, 2012 was an exception.

Katy Perry arrived in a stunning pale blue Elie Saab beaded gown with a demure neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a low-cut back. She wore her vibrant blue hair in an elegant updo.

Carrie Underwood also wowed in a white Gomez-Gracia long-sleeve backless gown and a black Swarovski clutch.

One A-lister who did take a major risk: Fergie, who rocked a sexy, see-through orange Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown. "I had two choices," the Black Eyed Peas singer told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "This was the safe one. I'm kidding!"

Rihanna stepped out in the night's sexiest look, a black plunging gown with an open back and thigh-high slit.

"This is a collaboration between Mr. Armani and myself," the "You Da One" singer told E!'s Seacrest. "I wanted something a little bit like Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface."

