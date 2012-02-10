Grammy Awards: Best and Worst Dressed Stars of All Time
Unlike other awards shows where celebs step out in glamorous gowns and dazzling jewels, the dress code for the Grammys is slightly more relaxed. As a result, stars go for everything from sexy mini dresses to over-the-top get-ups.
Jennifer Lopez made fashion history when she rocked a plunging Versace dress in 2001. In addition to being totally see-through, the palm tree-print design was cut below the star's navel and held in place by double-sided tape.
While not nearly as daring, Rihanna turned heads in 2008 when she hit the carpet in a flirty Zac Posen number which featured a feather underskirt.
Christina Aguilera had one of her worst fashion moments ever in a racy lace-up dress with a wacky braided hairstyle in 2001.
