Unlike other awards shows where celebs step out in glamorous gowns and dazzling jewels, the dress code for the Grammys is slightly more relaxed. As a result, stars go for everything from sexy mini dresses to over-the-top get-ups.

Jennifer Lopez made fashion history when she rocked a plunging Versace dress in 2001. In addition to being totally see-through, the palm tree-print design was cut below the star's navel and held in place by double-sided tape.

While not nearly as daring, Rihanna turned heads in 2008 when she hit the carpet in a flirty Zac Posen number which featured a feather underskirt.

Christina Aguilera had one of her worst fashion moments ever in a racy lace-up dress with a wacky braided hairstyle in 2001.

