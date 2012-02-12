Lashing out!

During Sunday's Grammy Awards in L.A., stars were faced with two challenges: navigating the red carpet in sky-high heels without tripping, and avoiding black mascara tears during the emotional Whitney Houston tribute.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the 2012 GRAMMYS

That's why some stars' makeup artists opted for piles of false eyelashes.

PHOTOS: How the stars get ready for the red carpet

Adele, who received an impressive six nominations and swept them all, came prepared for the evening's event by not only wearing a dazzling Giorgio Armani dress, but with full eyelash strips complemented by a bright red lipstick.

VIDEO: Watch Adele get a standing ovation post-performance

Carrie Underwood, who sparkled in a white Gomez-Gracia long-sleeve backless gown, put the emphasis on her eyes with long, thick lash strips paired with a glossy nude lip color.

Coming as no surprise, Katy Perry, who donned a light blue Elie Saab gown, teamed her sky-high pompadour hairstyle with equally as long lashes and a baby pink lipstick.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly