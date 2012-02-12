Grammy Beauty Trend: Extreme Eyelashes
Lashing out!
During Sunday's Grammy Awards in L.A., stars were faced with two challenges: navigating the red carpet in sky-high heels without tripping, and avoiding black mascara tears during the emotional Whitney Houston tribute.
That's why some stars' makeup artists opted for piles of false eyelashes.
Adele, who received an impressive six nominations and swept them all, came prepared for the evening's event by not only wearing a dazzling Giorgio Armani dress, but with full eyelash strips complemented by a bright red lipstick.
Carrie Underwood, who sparkled in a white Gomez-Gracia long-sleeve backless gown, put the emphasis on her eyes with long, thick lash strips paired with a glossy nude lip color.
Coming as no surprise, Katy Perry, who donned a light blue Elie Saab gown, teamed her sky-high pompadour hairstyle with equally as long lashes and a baby pink lipstick.
