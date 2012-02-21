NEW YORK (AP) -- Adele's album "21" has spent 21 weeks atop Billboard's Top 200 albums chart — and its 21st week is the biggest one yet.

Nielsen SoundScan said Tuesday her sophomore album sold 730,000 copies the week after her Grammy Awards sweep. It's the longest stint for a woman at the top of Billboard's album chart, displacing Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard." It's also now sold 7.3 million copies.

The British singer-songwriter's "21" has spent a full year on the charts. It's become a phenomenon since its release, fueled by hits "Someone Like You" and "Rolling in the Deep." It won six Grammys on Feb. 12, including album of the year. Its sales spiked 207 percent afterward.

Adele also won two trophies at the Brit music awards on Tuesday.