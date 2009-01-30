If you thought Katie Couric's interview with Sarah Palin was awkward, you're going to love this: multiple Grammy-nominated rap star Lil' Wayne takes the tough-as-manicured-nails CBS news anchor to a New York City bowling alley on a date -- er, we mean "all-access interview". Topics covered include the importance of personal bowling balls, Hurricane Katrina, Weezy's absentee father, and his deep abiding love for pot.

"I will stand up for marijuana any day," says Lil' Wayne. "I'm a rapper. That's who I am, Miss Katie, and I am a gangster and I do what I want. And I love to smoke. And I smoke."

Somewhat surprisingly, Couric didn't respond by pulling out a bong and yelling, "Well then let's party!", but Anderson Cooper probably would have.

Or you could just go bowling instead. (Don't tell Miss Katie we said that.)