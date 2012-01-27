LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Clare Fischer, a Grammy-winning composer who wrote scores for television and movies and worked with legendary musicians, including Dizzy Gillespie, has died. He was 83.

Family spokeswoman Claris Sayadian-Dodge says Fischer died Thursday at a Burbank hospital after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

An uncommonly versatile musician, Fischer worked as a composer, arranger, conductor and pianist for more than 60 years.

He is best known for his arrangements for Prince, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Branford Marsalis, Raphael Saadiq, Usher and Brandy.

Fischer was nominated for a Grammy 11 times in the Best Instrumental Arrangement category, winning in 1986 for his album "Free Fall" and in 1981 for "Salsa Picante plus 2+2."

Fischer is survived by his wife, Donna; sons Lee and Brent; daughter Tahlia; and three grandchildren.