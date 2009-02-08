According to TMZ.com, Chris Brown has turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with an investigation into whether or not he allegedly attacked a woman. E! Online is now reporting that Brown's victim may have been girlfriend Rihanna, who was allegedly seen with visible bruises on her face.

Brown and Rihanna were seen out partying together last night, and both have since canceled their scheduled performances at tonight's Grammy Awards.

Story developing. More details to come.