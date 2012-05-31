NEW YORK (AP) -- If you're a fan of the Grammy Awards, mark your calendar for Feb. 10 — that's when the annual event will be held next year.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles will again be the stage for what's billed as "music's biggest night." The nominations will be revealed about two months earlier on Dec. 5 during a live prime-time concert on CBS.

CBS will also broadcast the Grammy Awards.

This year's Grammy broadcast was seen by almost 40 million viewers, making it the second most-watched Grammys in history. The broadcast was highlighted by Adele's Grammy sweep and a tribute to Whitney Houston, who died a day before the event.