The death of Whitney Houston cast a heavy pall over the Grammy Awards, which was to celebrate the pop star with a hurriedly assembled tribute featuring Jennifer Hudson.

Grammy show producer Ken Ehrlich turned to Hudson last night after the 48-year-old Houston was found dead in her hotel room at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Ehrlich said the tribute would "recognize Whitney's remarkable contribution to music fans in general."

On the red carpet beforehand, Houston was on the mind of many attendees. R&B singer Ledisi burst into an impromptu rendition of Houston's "How Will I Know." Bonnie Raitt said, "I'm glad we're all together to grieve together."

BET, MTV and VH1 also aired tributes to Houston on Sunday. Oprah Winfrey said she would host a TV special remembering Houston on Thursday.