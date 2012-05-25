They were the Brangelina of their time -- and now the roles of both Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton have been cast in Liz and Dick.

About a month after Lohan, 25, was confirmed to play late screen legend Taylor in the Lifetime biopic, actor Grant Bowler has signed on to play Burton, arguably the love of Taylor's life, who married and divorced her twice, E! News confirms.

Bowler (who has appeared on True Blood, GCB, Lost, Ugly Betty and many other TV shows and films) is a full 18 years older than Lohan.

"Richard Burton was quite older than Elizabeth Taylor. This is from a visual point of view just about equal to Liz and Dick. Visually speaking it is a perfect match," Liz and Dick producer Larry Thompson explained to E! News.

Legendary film icons Taylor and Burton first wed in 1964, after meeting on the set of Cleopatra. They divorced in 1974, only to tie the knot once again one year later--and then split ways for good in 1976.

Burton was as famous for his heavy drinking and playboy ways as he was for his talents. The classically trained actor passed away in 1984 from a cerebral hemorrhage. (Married to seven men in her legendary life, Taylor died just in March 2011 at the age of 79.)

Lohan and Bowler met for the first time on Thursday, Bowler told E! "This morning we had Lindsay and Grant come into a room at Lifetime and the chemistry exploded," Thompson raved. "It was just Fourth of July firecrackers going off in the room. We knew from the chemistry that Liz and Dick live again."

Shooting for the film -- Lohan's first since the end of her formal probation -- begins June 4.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Grant Bowler Cast as Richard Burton in Lindsay Lohan Elizabeth Taylor Film