NEW YORK (AP) — A week after he retired from the NBA, Grant Hill celebrated with his wife as she performed for a feverish crowd in New York City on Saturday night.

Hill and New York Knicks' Amar'e Stoudemire watched from the VIP section of the Highline Ballroom as Tamia (tah-MEE'-uh) sang R&B tunes for a few hundred people.

Hill last played for the Los Angeles Clippers. The 40-year-old also played for Detroit, Orlando and Phoenix in his 19-season career.

Tamia gave Hill a shout-out before singing the song "Still" saying, "We're celebrating almost 15 years of marriage."

Her fifth album, "Beautiful Surprise," was nominated for two Grammy Awards this year. She performed with ease Saturday, singing R&B jams like "Stranger In My House," ''Imagination," ''So Into You" and "Officially Missing You."