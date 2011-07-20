Hugh Grant has won the right to review evidence in Britain's phone-hacking scandal to see whether his own voicemails were intercepted.

The British actor believes his messages were listened to by a private investigator working for now defunct U.K. tabloid the News of the World, which was shut down earlier this month as the scandal hit the headlines.

Grant has been fighting for the right to see police evidence from a previous investigation into phone-hacking, in a bid to find out whether he fell victim to the illicit practice. He even went to the trouble of launching his own undercover investigation, secretly recording a conversation with a reporter and writing an article on the controversy for U.K. magazine New Statesman.

Grant's case was heard at London's High Court on Wednesday and a judge ordered officials at the Metropolitan Police to disclose information relating to messages allegedly intercepted by private investigator Glenn Mulcaire, who was jailed in 2007 after admitting a charge of conspiracy to intercept communications.

Mr. Justice Vos also ruled information should be made available to Grant's ex-girlfriend, socialite Jemima Khan.

