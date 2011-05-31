ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Greece's best-known living composer Mikis Theodorakis has drawn a crowd of more than 20,000 people at a rally against austerity measures.

The 85-year-old composer of "Zorba the Greek" called the terms of the (EURO)110 billion ($158 billion) bailout loan deal a "national betrayal" and urged opposition parties not to back the agreement.

Theodorakis spoke to a rally in central Athens, in support of protesters camped at city squares across Greece for a week — inspired by ongoing Spanish street protests.

Greece says it is concluding negotiations with the European Union and International Monetary Fund to release the vital next instalment of the rescue loans in June, worth (EURO)12 billion ($17.3 billion).