TUPELO, Miss. (AP) -- Green Day, former 'N Sync member Lance Bass and celebrity chef Cat Cora are among those helping to pay for a gay-friendly prom in Mississippi next month.

Organizers say the event is open to everyone but geared toward gay students.

The American Humanist Association also will contribute $20,000 for the May 8 event in Tupelo.

The annual prom is organized by the Mississippi Safe Schools Coalition. This year's event has drawn attention because of the case of Constance McMillen, a high school senior who challenged her school district's rule banning same-sex dates at proms.

Coalition spokesman Matthew Sheffield says plans for the event haven't been completed. He says Bass, who is gay, is among the celebrities expected to attend.