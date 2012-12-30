Billboard -- Following a tough few months that included canceled concert dates and a disrupted album trilogy release so that frontman Bille Joe Armstrong could deal with substance abuse issues, Green Day has set the date for their live return. The band's first concert since September will be March 28 in Chicago, followed by ten more dates through mid April.

"We want to thank everyone for hanging in with us for the last few months," said the members of Green Day. "We are very excited to hit the road and see all of you again, though we regret having to cancel more shows."

In September, the band announced that Armstrong would be seeking treatment for substance abuse following an on-stage meltdown at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. The hiccup disrupted a meticulously planned rollout of three albums by the band -- "Uno!", "Dos!" and "Tre!" -- along with a tour.

Following the incident, all remaining 2012 concerts, including a headline gig at the Voodoo Festival, were scuttled and ten dates in January and February were postponed, however, those have now been canceled.

The newly announced swing begins March 28 at Chicago's Allstate Arena and will hit major cities including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Toronto. The band will also make its debut at the new Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7.

"Dear friends... I just want to thank you all for the love and support you've shown for the past few months," Armstrong said in a statement on Monday (Dec. 31). "Believe me, it hasn't gone unnoticed and I'm eternally grateful to have such an amazing set of friends and family. I'm getting better everyday. So now, without further ado, the show must go on."

Tickets for postponed concerts will be honored at these new dates. Additional west coast dates will be announced in early 2013.

GREEN DAY'S RETURN:

MARCH 28: Chicago, IL (Allstate Arena) 29: Moline, IL (I Wireless Center) 31: Pittsburgh, PA (Consol Energy Center)

APRIL 1: Rochester, NY - (Blue Cross Arena) 3: Philadelphia, PA - (Liacourias Center) 4: Fairfax, VA - (Patriot Center) 6: Uncasville, CT - (Mohegan Sun Arena) 7: Brooklyn, NY - (Barclays Center) 9: Providence, RI - (Dunkin Donuts Center) 11: Toronto, ON - (Air Canada Centre) 12: Quebec City, QC - (Quebec Colisee)

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com