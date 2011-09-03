Were they worried he was going to pull a Gerard Depardieu?

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest celeb to have a scuffle with an airline flight attendant -- this one resulting in his ejection from a Southwest Airlines flight pre-takeoff.

What was the "Time of Your Life" singer's offense? Saggy pants!

A producer for ABC News San Francisco was onboard a planned Thursday flight from Oakland, to Burbank, Calif when the bizarre incident occurred.

With passengers taking their seats, buckling up and turning off cell phones in preparation for the trip, a flight attendant approached Armstrong, telling him to pull up his pants. Armstrong refused, asking "Don't you have better things to do then worry about that?"

The Southwest employee repeated the request and threatened to boot the Grammy winner from the plane. Armstrong, 39, retorted, "I'm just trying to get to my f**king seat!"

He and his traveling companion were then removed from the flight.

Armstrong tweeted about the scuffle, of course: "Just got kicked off a southwest flight because my pants sagged too low! What the f**k? No joke!"

In response, Southwest Airlines then tweeted apologetically: "Very sorry for your experience tonight, someone from our Customer Relations Team will reach out to you to get more details."

In a later statement, the company explained: "As soon as we became aware of what had happened, we reached out to apologize for this Customer's experience. He elected to take the next flight. We followed up with this Customer and involved Employees to get more details and, in our latest conversations, understand from the Customer the situation was resolved to his satisfaction."

Armstrong is not the first saggy pants offender. On June 12, University of New Mexico football player Deshon Marman was evicted from a U.S. Airways flight bound for Albuquerque for wearing sagging pants. He is now suing the airline.

