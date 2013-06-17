Greg Louganis is engaged! The 53-year-old Olympic diver is set to marry his partner, Johnny Chaillot, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist also tweeted the happy news to his fans. "It is officially out!" he wrote. "Yes, we are getting married! Love my life and love Johnny Chaillot."

PHOTOS: Out and proud celebs

After receiving many congratulations from his followers, Louganis added, "OMGosh! Thank you all SO much! Love my life and love my Johnny!"

Louganis, who recently appeared as a coach on ABC's Splash and is a mentor to the U.S. Olympic diving team, has been dating Chaillot for one year.

PHOTOS: Celebrity LGBT allies

In an interview with The Backlot in March 2013, Louganis opened up about what attracted him to Chaillot.

PHOTOS: Celebrity engagements

"It's so funny, generally I usually went for opposites. You know, blonde hair blue-eyed and Johnny, when we first got together it was like, 'We look like brothers.' He has the same skin. The same skin tone, everything. I was like, 'This feels really narcissistic.' But I also realize the more I fall in love with him the more [I fall] in love with myself. I always grew up hearing 'Oh, your soul mate this and that.' And I didn't think it existed. I'm having second thoughts about that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Greg Louganis Engaged to Johnny Chaillot