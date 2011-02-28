Gretchen Mol Welcomes a Baby Girl
Cold weather kid!
"Boardwalk Empire" actress Gretchen Mol and director hubby Kip Williams are parents again.
"Gretchen gave birth to a healthy baby girl on February 17th," a rep for the actress tells UsMagazine.com. "Winter Morgan Williams joins her big brother Ptomely (3)."
Mol, 38 and the Paranormal Activity 2 director, 42, wed in 2004. Since the birth of their son in 2007, the actress has only taken jobs located in New York City to stay close to her family.
"I told my agent I didn't want to work in L.A., even if it was the greatest job in the world," she has said. "I didn't want to compromise."
