Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley are engaged after she proposes

Gretchen Rossi is ready to be a real housewife! After four years of dating, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 34, is finally engaged to boyfriend Slade Smiley, sources confirm to Us Weekly. The handbag designer spent much of season seven questioning whether she wanted to marry the radio DJ, 44. The debate (Smiley had struggled with his career and finances) ended April 14, when Rossi asked for his hand in marriage in a romantic proposal in Los Angeles filmed for an upcoming episode of the Bravo hit.

Rossi had previously hinted that she wouldn't mind reversing the roles and popping the question to the father of two, whose exes include former RHOC star Jo de la Rosa. "A guy doesn't always have to do it," the thrice-engaged star has said. "We have a good love story," Rossi told Us last year.

And though Rossi's costars tell Us they didn't let them in on her plan to propose, they support the move. Jokes Rossi's TV frenemy Alexis Bellino to Us: "I guess she decided to buy instead of lease, which is good!"

Rossi isn't the only OC gal ready to wed. Her partner in crime Tamra Barney is also prepping to walk down the aisle with fiance Eddie Judge this summer.

